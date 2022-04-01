Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.12.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

