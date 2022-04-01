Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $113.06 million and approximately $232,878.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,488,316 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

