Elemental Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies accounts for 11.9% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.54% of Akoustis Technologies worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 181,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,933. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

