Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up about 21.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. 2,062,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

