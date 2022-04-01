Elemental Capital Partners LLC Purchases 31,284 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 19.6% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Bloom Energy worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,584,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,876. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.