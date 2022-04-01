Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading 54.3% Higher

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) shares traded up 54.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)
