Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

