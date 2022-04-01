Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 288,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,837. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.
