Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 18,483 shares.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

