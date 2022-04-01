Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $35,368.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

