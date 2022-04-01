Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to post $345.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.60 million and the lowest is $330.47 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,361 shares of company stock worth $3,191,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

