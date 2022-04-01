Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Encore Wire by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

