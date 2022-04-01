Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.49

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $21.85. Endesa shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 990 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

Get Endesa alerts:

About Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.