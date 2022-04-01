EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

