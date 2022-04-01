Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,551 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.20% of Entegris worth $224,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.02.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,654,790. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

