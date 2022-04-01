Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

NVST stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Envista has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

