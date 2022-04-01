Epic Cash Market Cap Hits $34.43 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $35,800.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00109255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,988,776 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

