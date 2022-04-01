Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 134,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 380,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,556,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

