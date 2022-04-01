ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,560 shares during the period. ePlus comprises approximately 5.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 3.03% of ePlus worth $44,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

