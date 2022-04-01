Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.48 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $107,651.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.73 or 0.07443987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,263.80 or 1.00033180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

