Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $4.04 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

