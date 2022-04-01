Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

