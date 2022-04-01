Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 1st (AEO, BBTVF, BKU, BLND, CFTLF, COMM, DELL, EARN, FAF, GPS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 1st:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.15.

