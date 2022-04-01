Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 1st (ADMP, CGEMY, CNM, CRMD, CWBR, DKILY, DRD, DTM, FRSH, MAG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 1st:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

