Eric Venker Sells 19,336 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 277,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

