Essex LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Essex LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

