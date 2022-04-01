Essex LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

DE stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $417.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

