Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $966.64

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.64 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 989 ($12.96). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 988 ($12.94), with a volume of 183,909 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 84.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 913.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 966.64.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,780.72). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 898 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £40,005.90 ($52,404.90). Insiders bought a total of 11,955 shares of company stock worth $10,888,090 in the last quarter.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

