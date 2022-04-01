Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 149,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

