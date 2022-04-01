European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading 0.5% Higher

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.91. 19,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.