EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $106,855.60

EventChain (EVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $106,855.60 and $32,314.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

