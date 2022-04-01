Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,051. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $272.14 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.75.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

