Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,780 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

