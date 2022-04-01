Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,100 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,050 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,160. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

