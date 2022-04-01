Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,030 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

