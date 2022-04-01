Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,950 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 513.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

ISRG stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.81. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.17 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

