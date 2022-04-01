Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $1,584,211. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

