Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 409,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,192. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

