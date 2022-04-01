Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

