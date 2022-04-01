Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,054.10. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,937.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,885.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

