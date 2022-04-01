Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,370 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.75. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

