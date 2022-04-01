Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,570 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $212.01. 1,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,454. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.33 and a 200 day moving average of $242.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

