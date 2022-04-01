Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,976 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

ECL stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. 2,268,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.