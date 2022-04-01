Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,600,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.