Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.69. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.