Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Range Resources by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 28,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

