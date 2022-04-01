Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

