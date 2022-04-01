Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,642. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

