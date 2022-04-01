Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. 166,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.