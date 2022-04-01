Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 512 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,426 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,368 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,964. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

